Richmond Road, Richmond – Crash On Richmond Road, Expect Delays – Southern

February 20, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Richmond Road in Richmond.

The crash involving a truck and a car was reported at 1.15pm.

Early reports indicate no injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place via Seven Mile Road and State Highwyay 83.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

