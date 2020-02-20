Richmond Road, Richmond – Crash On Richmond Road, Expect Delays – Southern

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Richmond Road in Richmond. The crash involving a truck and a car was reported at 1.15pm. Early reports indicate no injuries. The road is closed and diversions are in place via Seven Mile Road and State Highwyay …Emergency services are responding to a crash on Richmond Road in Richmond.

