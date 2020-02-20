Renée Walker Resigns From EQC

Press Release – Earthquake Commission

Earthquake Commission Chief Executive Sid Miller this afternoon announced the resignation of Renée Walker, Deputy Chief Executive, Readiness & Recovery.

Ms Walker will be leaving the organisation in May after a three-month transition period.

“It is with disappointment that I have accepted Renée’s resignation from EQC. She has made an outstanding contribution to the organisation over the last few years and has been instrumental in the transformation we have achieved,” wrote Mr Miller.

Ms Walker said that the time was right to pursue new opportunities.

“EQC has solid plans in place, and we have built a team with the capacity and capability to deliver on these plans, so it is time to look at new challenges.”

Ms Walker has been working in the Canterbury insurance industry for nearly a decade since the 2010-11 earthquakes and said it had been a pretty challenging, but equally rewarding, environment to work in.

“I started working in the insurance sector, not because I was interested in insurance or claims, but because I wanted to help people recover and move forward with their lives following the devastating Canterbury earthquakes.

“I have stayed true to this purpose the entire time, and feel ready to leave now, proud of the contribution I have made to the Canterbury recovery. It hasn’t always been an easy environment to work in, and we haven’t always got things right, but I am beyond proud of the effort our team make every day to help our customers and community. We have worked really hard to become more customer focused and we have made a lot of progress,” said Ms Walker

Mr Miller said that Ms Walker could be justifiably proud to be leaving knowing that she and her team have achieved some outstanding results particularly over the last 12 months.

“They have worked hard to improve customer experience and outcomes; have implemented the ‘on-sold’ Policy to help homeowners who felt stuck; have consolidated Crown claims functions through the transition of Southern Response claims and people to EQC; and built an insurer model and future claims operating model.”

