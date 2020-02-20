Business Scoop
Glasnevin Road Has Reopened Following A Crash

February 20, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Glasnevin Road, Hurunui, has reopened following an earlier crash. Both lanes are open, however speed restrictions are in place. Motorists are advised to be patient when travelling through the area.Glasnevin Road, Hurunui, has reopened following an earlier crash.

