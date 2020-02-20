Glasnevin Road Has Reopened Following A Crash

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Glasnevin Road, Hurunui, has reopened following an earlier crash. Both lanes are open, however speed restrictions are in place. Motorists are advised to be patient when travelling through the area.Glasnevin Road, Hurunui, has reopened following an earlier crash.

