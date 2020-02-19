Enough Is Enough – Taxpayers Aren’t Stumping Up, Build The Houses Already

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The Taxpayers’ Union says Fletcher Building needs to get on with the job of building houses rather than holding out for a taxpayer bailout of Ihumātao which most taxpayers are clear they don’t want.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The backroom deals and political maneuvering need to stop. If Fletchers want to sell the land to the local iwi, or the Kingitanga, they are free to. But ratcheting up political pressure for a taxpayer or ratepayer funded bailout is disgraceful opportunism.”

“More than 10,000 New Zealanders have added their name to a petition calling for no taxpayer-funded bailout. It’s time Fletchers accepted the inevitable and got on with building houses.”

Petition available at https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/ihumatao

