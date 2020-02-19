Coalition Government Brings Strong Economic Management

Press Release – New Zealand First Party

New Zealand First Deputy Leader and Spokesperson for Finance, Fletcher Tabuteau has welcomed Statistics New Zealand’s latest report as a timely reminder of the value that this Coalition Government brings to every day New Zealanders:

“This Coalition Government has meant a new and more inclusive course with strong economic management and a strong commitment to invest in our people,

“It is no coincidence that average household disposable incomes rose 4.9% in 2019, the highest rise in four years, we have a record 4% unemployment, and continued wage increases and steady economic growth – all during the tenure of the New Zealand First Labour Coalition.

“It is important the public are told of these important achievements rather than muckracking and innuendo we see from some.

“The Provincial Growth Fund for example, which is the brainchild of New Zealand First, is nearly at the conclusion of having committed $3 billion worth of desperately needed investment to spur economic growth in our regions.

“Only by having New Zealand First in government, have the scale of these combined investments been possible because:

· we understand provincial New Zealand,

· we understand the regions,

· we understand the need for development,

· we understand the need for productive growth,

· we understand the need for sustainability.

“Bridges’ just-released unoriginal economic plan is error ridden and a weak attempt at suggesting they have a plan. Clearly they do not.

“New Zealand First will continue to work hard on this Government’s plan to grow our country’s prosperity,” Mr Tabuteau said.

