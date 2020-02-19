A Step Towards Low Carbon Transport

Press Release – Business NZ

BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) executive director Tina Schirr welcomes the Government’s announcement that it is helping deliver more infrastructure and options for low emissions transport through new projects.

“The EV industry has been hamstrung by a lack of infrastructure but the government and business continue to make strides. BEC welcomes innovations and investments that lower emissions in the transport sector.”

More than 20 areas are set to benefit from the latest round of the Government’s Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund.

It approves 21 projects, with $3.8 million of Government funding, and successful applicants will contribute a total of $12m of funding to projects focused on supporting low-emission transport.

Ms Schirr says the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund has committed to co-funding more than 1000 private and public electric vehicle chargers in New Zealand, boosting New Zealand’s wider charging infrastructure and supporting EV uptake.

In total, the Fund has committed $23.8m in government funding to 139 projects. This has been matched by $50m in applicant funding.

“Our recent BEC2060 scenarios revealed the degree to which New Zealand can electrify its transport system (and maintain a growing and largely decarbonised electricity system) is critical to determining the future of the energy system.

“BEC commends Minister Woods’ announcement and continued efforts to lower emissions in transport. We would like to congratulate our members ChargeSmart and Refining NZ on their funding, as well as the other successful applicants,” Ms Schirr says.

