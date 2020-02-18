SEO Company Breaking Mould By Swearing Off Long Term Contracts

Press Release – Premium SEO NZ

The SEO industry is known for being full of dodgy dealers and unsavoury practices. One agency has set out on a mission to change that – starting by making long term contracts a thing of the past. Premium SEO, the business that launched out of Christchurch, NZ, is currently spreading rapidly in Australasia on the back of its no setup fee, no term contract offer.

“The industry hasn’t changed much in 10 years,” said Premium founder Tom McSherry. “Most clients are not getting their money’s worth. Everyone has a story or two about getting burned, spending money with a provider and seeing zero result – or worse, their rankings moving backwards.”

From its basic beginnings in Christchurch, Premium SEO has grown quickly and now services clients in over 10 locations in both Australia and NZ. The company aims for a balance between growth and service quality. “I think a lot of SEO agencies were good when they were smaller, but got greedy as they scaled up. I don’t want that to happen with us, so we grow as fast as we can manage without compromising the quality of the work. I’ll never put my own growth ahead of serving the clients we already have,” McSherry said.

“It’s a rare day that I don’t talk to a potential client who has had a bad experience with another company,” he said. “Often they are still stuck on another contract when we first talk. It’s terrible, because I have to explain to them why what they’re paying for can’t possibly work – but they have to finish out the contract. It hurts to watch.”

The no-fee, no-contract model, which started with Premium SEO NZ, is now being extended to Australian clients through Premium SEO Melbourne and Premium SEO Brisbane. McSherry hopes to add hubs in every city in Australasia within the next two years.

