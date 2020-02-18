NZ Automation Agency Named Number 1 In APAC

Press Release – Hype and Dexter

Auckland-based automation agency Hype & Dexter has been named the top HubSpot solutions partner for the entire APAC region for 2019.

The win also sees them take the number 7 spot in the global rankings of agencies who provide solutions for the industry leading Sales, Service and Marketing Automation software.

Hype & Dexter CEO, Ryan Watkins, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of this achievement and to be flying the flag for New Zealand in a region that represents 60% of the world’s population. We are also very grateful for the support and enablement we’ve received from HubSpot as a business, and of course the hard work of our team here in Auckland.”

“This year sees us open an office in Melbourne and also exploring opportunities and partnerships in Singapore and Japan. We also aim to be amongst the first HubSpot Elite Solutions Partners in the world.”, continued Watkins.

“HubSpot’s agency partner network is amazing – I love to see these companies go the extra mile to make sure their customers are successful,” said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot.

“Hype & Dexter is one such agency that has shown unwavering commitment to helping businesses grow better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate Hype & Dexter on this exciting achievement.”

To cement their foothold in the APAC region, Hype & Dexter is opening its first Australian office in South Yarra, Melbourne this month.

Hype & Dexter is APAC’s top ranked HubSpot Solutions Agency and ranked #7 globally. We deliver full stack growth platforms for Marketing, Sales and Service systems from start-up to Enterprise.

