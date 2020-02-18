MYOB Increases Their Support Of New Zealand Netball

Press Release – MYOB

A long-standing commitment to success sees leading tech company MYOB signing on to continue as Principal Partner of the Silver Ferns through to the end of 2022. MYOB is also proud to announce that they have become an Official Partner of the ANZ …

A long-standing commitment to success sees leading tech company MYOB signing on to continue as Principal Partner of the Silver Ferns through to the end of 2022. MYOB is also proud to announce that they have become an Official Partner of the ANZ Premiership supporting New Zealand’s elite domestic League for 2020.

Country Manager Ingrid Cronin-Knight says, “We’re really excited about growing our support of Netball. MYOB is focused on supporting success in New Zealand and we know it takes passion, resilience, sacrifice and tenacity to be a Silver Fern, and business owners put in the same 24/7 commitment to their operations.”

MYOB has also launched a Community Netball Fund this week as part of this partnership with MYOB donating $5 from every new MYOB Essentials or AccountRight subscription sold (excludes Essentials Connected Ledger). The fund can be accessed by local netball teams and individuals who manage or implement a program that encourages and supports community participation in netball.

The fund can be used for a range of netball related costs such as providing equipment and uniforms to schools, upgrades to facilities, travel expenses or specialist training and professional development for players and coaches. MYOB also offers clubs a significant discount on selected products to help them better manage their club finances.

“We’re also keen to grow and develop netball at a community level. We recognise that funding is limited in community sport and helping local clubs to advance their activities is something we’re passionate about,” says Ms Cronin-Knight.

Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said she was thrilled to have MYOB not only renew their partnership but to increase their support at all levels of the game.

“Netball in New Zealand has a strong pathway all the way through from the community game, to our Elite players in the ANZ Premiership and to the highest levels of national representation with our Silver Ferns. To have a partner like MYOB putting their support behind what we are doing and what we want to achieve is outstanding. MYOB has been the Silver Ferns Principal Partner since 2017 and have been passionate supporters on our climb to winning the Netball World Cup last year,” she said.

MYOB New Zealand General Manager Ingrid Cronin-Knight says it is an incredible opportunity to work with an iconic New Zealand team.

“We wish the Silver Ferns every success and look forward to working with them to support the development of netball all around New Zealand,” says Ms Cronin-Knight.

Netball is the number one sport played in secondary schools, with over 137,00 netball affiliated players in New Zealand. Over 45% of New Zealand’s population describe themselves as fans of the Silver Ferns, who are placed as number two in the world rankings.

“MYOB is dedicated to supporting the role small businesses play in building thriving local communities. Recognising the work of volunteers and celebrating the important role small businesses play in providing the things that enrich our lives – from local services to grassroots sport – is what this initiative is all about.”

MYOB is supporting grassroots netball from the ground up and is calling for applications for a school, centre or club netball team in your community who is most deserving to win a bit of financial support. To apply visit www.myob.com/netballfund. Applications will close on 10 December 2020; with interim successful applicants selected throughout the year. For full terms and conditions visit www.myob.com/netballfund.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url