Innovative Kiwi Payroll Provider Chosen By AWF Madison Group

NEW ZEALAND, 18 FEB 2020 – New Zealand’s largest recruitment company AWF Madison Group has selected homegrown payroll provider FlexiTime, as part of a technology overhaul designed to future proof the business.

FlexiTime’s excellence in Holidays Act compliance, focus on innovation and local knowledge of the New Zealand market were key factors in its selection, the company says.

AWF Madison National Business Improvement Manager, Kerrie Gregory says the decision was based on the ultimate aim of providing candidates more flexibility and choice, a focus that is fast resulting in the business pushing the boundaries of traditional recruitment processes and maintaining a leading position in the industry.

“After six months of compliance review and testing of the FlexiTime PayHero product, we found this to be the most compliant solution on the market, which is particularly important in our environment with complex payroll needs. Our team also loved the aesthetics, modern, one-click solution approach and the fact the system is innovative, thoughtful and intuitive,” she said.

Recognising the ongoing shift in businesses towards less traditional and more flexible working arrangements, AWF Madison needed to choose a provider that could deliver now, as well as having the capacity to keep up with change, Gregory says.

FlexiTime’s flagship product PayHero will allow AWF Madison to make payroll simpler and more intuitive, using a system that follows the very latest Holidays Act guidance from MBIE.

FlexiTime chief executive officer Rob Owen says simple, yet technologically advanced and intuitive systems, as well as the ability to be compliant in an ever-changing workplace landscape underpin the company’s products.

“We are a Kiwi company and innovation is a huge part of our culture, keeping up to date with legislative compliance and building new product features in order to improve client experience is at the heart of what we do,” he said.

AWF Madison chose FlexiTime’s solution, PayHero, which will be part of the business’s new and improved technological approach, designed to streamline the recruitment process for all parties involved.

The recruitment industry is changing at a rapid pace, and the future is all about providing the best candidate experience. Gone are the days of candidates needing to take half a day off to carry out the recruitment process, or contractors having to use arduous and lengthy invoicing methods, Gregory said.

Other innovations brought in at AWF Madison include video interview technologies for seamless, flexible interviewing, reference-checking tools and employer portals with real-time data to keep clients informed about their recruitment campaign at any time.

About FlexiTime

Founded in 2009, FlexiTime is a New Zealand technology company that builds software solutions to simplify employment. Across a range of products and markets, the FlexiTime team is focused on streamlining and automating the complex, repetitive, and tedious day-to-day requirements of running a business. The company’s products include online payroll, timesheets, invoicing, and rostering software.

FlexiTime’s flagship payroll product, PayHero, makes payroll simpler and more intuitive for New Zealand employers and their employees. PayHero is a payroll software system focused on compliance that follows the very latest Holidays Act guidance from MBIE. Incorporating online timesheets, employee self-service, leave management and automated payday filing, PayHero provides payroll solutions for businesses with casual, part-time, and temporary employees.

About AWF Madison Recruitment

AWF Madison Group has grown to become New Zealand’s largest recruitment company, and the only staffing provider listed on the NZX. The Group comprises four trading entities; AWF, Madison, Absolute IT and JacksonStone & Partners; with capability spanning all aspects of executive, commercial and industrial recruitment services including permanent, temporary and contractor assignments. Collectively, our businesses span 36 branches, employ close to 330 full time staff and deploy up to 5,000 temporary staff and contractors daily.

