Farmers Asked To Report Baleage Issues

Press Release – Emergency Management Southland

This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland. Otago and Southland Farmers are being asked by their Rural Support Trust and Emergency Management Southland to report any baleage they are unable to dispose of after the floods. We need …

This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland.

Otago and Southland Farmers are being asked by their Rural Support Trust and Emergency Management Southland to report any baleage they are unable to dispose of after the floods.

“We need to understand the extent of the issue so that we can help farmers find a solution to manage baleage disposal” says Cathie Cotter from Southern Rural Support Trust.

Damaged baleage if left to rot may cause objectionable odours, and discharge leachate that would impact on waterways and pasture.

The 0508 BALEAGE (0508 225 324) number has been set up by Rural Support Trust and they ask that farmers provide them with:

Contact details of the farmer

Farm address

Number of bales

Where the bales are located on the farm eg. Close to roads/waters ways

How accessible they are

Condition of baleage e.g intact or not or wet or dry

Any other information they think is important.

Farmers can also email the details through to: rstruralrecovery@gmail.com

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url