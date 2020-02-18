Entries Open For The ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards 2020

Press Release – Export NZ

The ExportNZ ASB Wellington Export Awards is back for its fourth year, with entries opening and tickets becoming available from today.

The Awards have been building year-on-year, with growing interest from both companies and the community in the wider Wellington region (Wellington, Kapiti, Manawatu, Wairarapa).

Winners will be announced from six categories:

– ASB Exporter of the Year

– Wellington Airport Best Emerging Business

– CentrePort Best Medium/Large Business

– WellingtonNZ Excellence in Export – Māori Business

– Excellence in Innovation

– Wellington School of Business and Government Judges’ Choice Award

John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce (which oversees ExportNZ Wellington), said the Awards are positive for the region in two ways.

“Most importantly, the Awards allow local exporters of all sizes an opportunity to shine, prove their wares and build their capabilities through the application and judging process.

“Also, from a community perspective, the Awards dinner is a time for locals to come together, enjoy great food, network and celebrate the businesses that are sharing our region with the world.

“The Awards have a broad impact, and we are excited to have it on the calendar again this year.”

Te Papa’s Te Marae will play host to the Awards on Thursday, May 28th. Journalism legend, Linda Clark, will MC the evening and Nile-rafting adventurer, Cam McLeay, is the keynote speaker.

To find out more, enter your business or book tickets, visit the Awards’ microsite here.

