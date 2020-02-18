Datacom Expands Unified Communications With New Partnership

Press Release – Datacom

Datacom is expanding its portfolio of Unified Communications (UC) services with the introduction of leading cloud communications platform 8×8. The partnership builds on Datacoms existing relationship with Ingram Micro and Poly and introduces 8×8 …

Datacom is expanding its portfolio of Unified Communications (UC) services with the introduction of leading cloud communications platform 8×8.

The partnership builds on Datacom’s existing relationship with Ingram Micro and Poly and introduces 8×8 alongside its other leading UC vendors as the market moves towards Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions.

Datacom offers a “best of breed” solution from multiple vendors, leveraging their strengths to tailor solutions to clients’ individual needs and scenarios, says Datacom’s GM Networks Sam Ereckson.

“In addition to a comprehensive UC, video, collaboration and contact centre portfolio, 8×8 solutions include a secure global network that provides clients with calling services, removing the need for a local voice telecommunications service provider.”

8×8 Vice President APAC Brendan Maree says, “Our unique product solution and company capabilities have enabled us to form this strategic partnership with Datacom and we now look forward to jointly enhancing customer experience throughout the region.”

Ingram Micro’s business manager, Danny Meadows, is also looking forward to the new partnership.

“As the New Zealand distributor for 8×8 and key partner Poly, we are looking forward to expanding our partnership with Datacom. Both Dayle Barnes from Poly and Deane Jessep from 8×8 are very enthusiastic about the partnership seeing Datacom and Ingram Micro as an excellent scale route to market.”

To drive success of this partnership Datacom has appointed James Bennett as its first UC sales specialist. James, who has dedicated the past seven years to selling UC services, brings a high level of expertise to complement Datacom’s strong UC and Collaboration professional services capability.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url