BRI Leads The Way With Green Star Certification

Press Release – Bragato Research Institute

Bragato Research Institute (BRI) is aiming for excellence in sustainability with a 5-star rating for its new research winery building. Upon certification it will be the first building in Marlborough to be built to this standard. CEO MJ Loza says …



Bragato Research Institute (BRI) is aiming for excellence in sustainability with a 5-star rating for its new research winery building.

Upon certification it will be the first building in Marlborough to be built to this standard.

CEO MJ Loza says BRI and the research winery are focussed on innovation and best practice, and it is important to do this right from the start.

“Our vision is to be world-leading, and this Green Star 5-star rating is part of that. It also reflects the importance of sustainability to the NZ wine industry and our markets, as well as doing what we can to make sure we’re minimising our impact on the planet.”

Used by the New Zealand Green Building Council, Green Star is an internationally-recognised rating system for the design, construction and operation of buildings.

A 5–star rating requires the building to adhere to certain sustainability and environmental standards. To rate a building or fit-out’s overall environmental impact, Green Star rating tools award points across nine categories: energy, water, materials, indoor environment quality, transport, land use and ecology management, emissions, and innovation.

Green Star is a tool to support stakeholders in the property and construction sectors to design, construct and operate projects in a more sustainable, efficient and productive way. It provides tenants with a trusted mark of independent verification to support decision-making.

Green Star chief executive Andrew Eagles says choosing Green Star can help organisations save money, create a healthy place for people, minimise environmental footprints, and build a better future.

BRI Establishment Manager Tracy Atkin, who is leading the research winery building project says BRI will implement a sustainability management plan once the winery is fully operational. This will include monitoring of energy and water use and allow BRI to build a model of continuous improvement. Other features contributing to the Research Winery’s sustainability credentials include solar panels, and rainwater capture and treatment. A cleaning station and winery waste-water infrastructure have been designed to allow a future project looking at treatment and re-use of winery wastewater.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url