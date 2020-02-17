Waking Giants Launch ‘Creating Your Vision & Values’ Workshop For Business Founders

Press Release – Waking Giants

Waking Giants, an Auckland based strategic business growth and brand strategy agency, have just launched their Creating Your Vision & Values workshop which is tailored for business founders who desire reconnection with their purpose for …



Waking Giants, an Auckland based strategic business growth and brand strategy agency, have just launched their ‘Creating Your Vision & Values’ workshop which is tailored for business founders who desire reconnection with their purpose for being in business and also for those leaders who require the resilience needed to weather the ups and downs of operating a growing business.

CEO and Founder of Waking Giants, Grant Difford says “Business can be tough and unless you have pointed focus on the end goal and the resilience to get you through the rough patches, decisions clouded by feelings of overwhelm or nervous tension can put the business owner off course, or even out of business completely. Sometimes the bolder (and harder) decisions need to be made in order to keep a business on the right trajectory and it takes a good level of determination and resilience to keep things on track.”

Grant continues “Not only does our ‘Creating Your Vision & Values’ workshop give business owners the tools to deal with the unexpected, it’s also designed with the leader’s personal and business goals in mind. First we do a self awareness audit which helps us identify your current status and where you want to be in the future. We then take the business founders on a journey to help them visualise their future and map out the necessary steps needed to get there, along with an accountability framework.”

Waking Giants deliver programs and workshops that focus on three core pillars of business growth, those being Leadership, Strategy and Brand Strategy.

For more information on the ‘Creating Your Vision & Values’ workshop or any of the workshops or programs that Waking Giants offer, visit: https://waking-giants.com/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url