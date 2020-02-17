The Government’s Coronavirus Impacts Response – “welcome And What’s Needed”

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

The $11 million tourism package announced after today’s Cabinet is a positive response.

Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett said possibly more important in the Prime Minister’s announcement was that further support was possible, as the plight of the education sector and logging gridlock and its impact on many NZ communities was acknowledged.

“The response was welcome and what’s needed.”

Barnett repeated his call to business to be alert and keep good records.

“Staying alert and flexible to the shifts was important. It is unclear how long this event will last and some exporters and importers may need to look at alternative markets for some time to come.”

