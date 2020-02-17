Simon Watt Remains Only New Zealand Climate Change Expert In Chambers Global

Press Release – Bell Gully

Bell Gully partner Simon Watt has once again been named the leading climate change lawyer in New Zealand. As part of the prestigious Chambers Global directory , Simon is one of just 18 lawyers around the world recognised for their climate change expertise …



Bell Gully partner Simon Watt has once again been named the leading climate change lawyer in New Zealand.

As part of the prestigious Chambers Global directory, Simon is one of just 18 lawyers around the world recognised for their climate change expertise in the 2020 edition.

Simon was recognised in the market for “consistently providing clear, concise, right-sized, commercial advice.” As the leading climate change lawyer in New Zealand, Simon has been ranked by Chambers Global in this practice area since 2008 and the only New Zealand expert for six years.

Simon advises clients across the public and private sectors and is a key figure in New Zealand’s ongoing climate change legislative discussions. His vast experience in climate change also allows him to work with clients across a range of advisory environments including climate finance, forestry and energy.

Bell Gully has been at the forefront of climate change action in New Zealand for the last 20 years. We helped to develop core climate change legislation in New Zealand and have had longstanding involvement with New Zealand’s emissions trading initiatives, including advising the New Zealand Government on the design of the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme. Internationally, we worked on the world’s first carbon trade for avoided deforestation and on pioneering emissions trading activity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url