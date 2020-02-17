Air New Zealand Offers Elton John Fans Fare Flexibility

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has introduced special fare flexibility following the rescheduling of Elton John’s Auckland concert from Tuesday 18 to Wednesday 19 February.

As a gesture of goodwill, Air New Zealand is offering customers affected by this change the opportunity to defer travel plans by one day without cost by calling its contact centre. The airline will waive any service fees or fare difference associated with moving the booking.

Customers who no longer wish to travel can also choose to the hold the value of their fare in credit for up to 12 months. Service fees will be waived but any fare difference will apply.

The airline’s Travel Alert page will be updated with the latest information. Air New Zealand’s contact centre is currently operating at high volumes and the airline thanks customers for their patience as it works through the rebooking process.

