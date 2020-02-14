Wet Weather Forecast For Westland South Of Otira, Convoy Brought Forward

Press Release – NZTA

Milford Road, Fiordland, convoy Saturday 15 February given weather forecast for Sunday; Westland also likely to catch wet weather Highway crews on the South Islands West Coast and in Fiordland are ready for surface flooding from the early hours of …

Highway crews on the South Island’s West Coast and in Fiordland are ready for surface flooding from the early hours of Sunday morning through to Monday, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

People should drive to the conditions and stay up to date.

West Coast highways here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

The MetService heavy rain warning covers the Lower South Island, Westland, south of Otira, from early Sunday through to Monday. Strong winds are also forecast, which can make driving challenging.

MetService update and map here: https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home#central-south

Also check www.windy.com

Effect on Milford Sound Piopiotahi convoys

As a result of the forecast heavy rain, a Saturday business-only, essential services convoy has been organised to go into Milford Sound Piopiotahi ahead of the planned essential services convoys which were to start on Sunday. (Food, fuel, rubbish removal, fishing – see full list in media release link below).

The Saturday convoy of business-only vehicles will leave from Cascade Creek carpark (east of the Homer Tunnel) at 9 am and return after meeting up at the Gulliver River Bridge gate at 3 pm, to be convoyed out again.

This is the only convoy for Saturday.

For updates on the Sunday and Monday convoys and times, please check this link which will be updated around the weather forecasts: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/289618

Background and the upcoming tourist bus convoys from 21 February

For background on the planned Milford Sound Piopiotahi businesses-only/ essential services convoys followed by tourist buses from 21 February, read this media release: https://nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/milford-road-sh94-update-on-access-to-milford-sound-piopiotahi/

Please note, SH94 is currently officially closed to all traffic outside the escorted convoys and emergency services.

