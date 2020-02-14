PSN Targets Kiwisaver Providers Which SupportIsrael’s Brutal Oppression Of Palestinians

Press Release – Palestine Solidarity Network

This week the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) released its long-awaited list of companies, 112 so far, complicit in the building and maintenance of illegal Israeli settlements on occupied land.

The UNHRC media release and link to the full report are here.

United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 of 2016 (co-sponsored by the New Zealand government) states that Israel’s settlement activity constitutes a “flagrant violation” of international law and has “no legal validity”.

There are no New Zealand-based companies on the list but many Kiwisaver funds are likely to have investments in some of these companies complicit in the abuse of Palestinian rights.

PSNA is encouraging New Zealanders to ask their Kiwisaver providers for an assurance they do not have investments in any of these companies. If they do have such investments, then they will be urged to divest immediately.

New Zealanders strongly support the Palestinian struggle for peace and freedom. This is one practical step we can all take to show our solidarity with Palestinians at a time when the Trump/Netanyahu “deal of the century” seeks to legitimise Palestinian oppression.

These companies should be boycotted by all humanity – that includes us and our Kiwisaver providers.

John Minto

National Chair

United Nations Human Rights Council list of companies linked to illegal Israeli settlements.

NOTE: The categories in the third column refer to the following:

(a) The supply of equipment and materials facilitating the construction and the expansion of settlements and the wall, and associated infrastructures;

(b) The supply of surveillance and identification equipment for settlements, the wall and checkpoints directly linked with settlements;

(c) The supply of equipment for the demolition of housing and property, the destruction of agricultural farms, greenhouses, olive groves and crops;

(d) The supply of security services, equipment and materials to enterprises operating in settlements;

(e) The provision of services and utilities supporting the maintenance and existence of settlements, including transport;

(f) Banking and financial operations helping to develop, expand or maintain settlements and their activities, including loans for housing and the development of businesses;

(g) The use of natural resources, in particular water and land, for business purposes;

(h) Pollution, and the dumping of waste in or its transfer to Palestinian villages;

(i) Captivity of the Palestinian financial and economic markets, as well as practices that disadvantage Palestinian enterprises, including through restrictions on movement, administrative and legal constraints;

(j) Use of benefits and reinvestments of enterprises owned totally or partially by settlers for developing, expanding and maintaining the settlements.

No. Business Enterprise Category of listed activity State concerned 1 Afikim Public Transportation Ltd. E Israel 2 Airbnb Inc. E United States 3 American Israeli Gas Corporation Ltd. E, G Israel 4 Amir Marketing and Investments in Agriculture Ltd. G Israel 5 Amos Hadar Properties and Investments Ltd. G Israel 6 Angel Bakeries E, G Israel 7 Archivists Ltd. G Israel 8 Ariel Properties Group E Israel 9 Ashtrom Industries Ltd. G Israel 10 Ashtrom Properties Ltd. G Israel 11 Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. G Israel 12 Bank Hapoalim B.M. E, F Israel 13 Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. E, F Israel 14 Bank of Jerusalem Ltd. E, F Israel 15 Beit Haarchiv Ltd. G Israel 16 Bezeq, the Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd. E, G Israel 17 Booking.com B.V. E Netherlands 18 C Mer Industries Ltd. B Israel 19 Café Café Israel Ltd. E, G Israel 20 Caliber 3 D, G Israel 21 Cellcom Israel Ltd. E, G Israel 22 Cherriessa Ltd. G Israel 23 Chish Nofei Israel Ltd. G Israel 24 Citadis Israel Ltd. E, G Israel 25 Comasco Ltd. A Israel 26 Darban Investments Ltd. G Israel 27 Delek Group Ltd. E, G Israel 28 Delta Israel G Israel 29 Dor Alon Energy in Israel 1988 Ltd. E, G Israel 30 Egis Rail E France 31 Egged, Israel Transportation Cooperative Society Ltd. E Israel 32 Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. G Israel 33 EPR Systems Ltd. E, G Israel 34 Extal Ltd. G Israel 35 Expedia Group Inc. E United States 36 Field Produce Ltd. G Israel 37 Field Produce Marketing Ltd. G Israel 38 First International Bank of Israel Ltd. E, F Israel 39 Galshan Shvakim Ltd. E, D Israel 40 General Mills Israel Ltd. G Israel 41 Hadiklaim Israel Date Growers Cooperative Ltd. G Israel 42 Hot Mobile Ltd. E Israel 43 Hot Telecommunications Systems Ltd. E Israel 44 Industrial Buildings Corporation Ltd. G Israel 45 Israel Discount Bank Ltd. E, F Israel 46 Israel Railways Corporation Ltd. G, H Israel 47 Italek Ltd. E, G Israel 48 JC Bamford Excavators Ltd. A United Kingdom 49 Jerusalem Economy Ltd. G Israel 50 Kavim Public Transportation Ltd. E Israel 51 Lipski Installation and Sanitation Ltd. G Israel 52 Matrix IT Ltd. E, G Israel 53 Mayer Davidov Garages Ltd. E, G Israel 54 Mekorot Water Company Ltd. G Israel 55 Mercantile Discount Bank Ltd. E, F Israel 56 Merkavim Transportation Technologies Ltd. E Israel 57 Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. E, F Israel 58 Modi’in Ezrachi Group Ltd. E, D Israel 59 Mordechai Aviv Taasiot Beniyah 1973 Ltd. G Israel 60 Motorola Solutions Israel Ltd. B Israel 61

