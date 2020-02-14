New CEO Appointed For Harraways

Press Release – Harraways Ltd

After 20 years as Chief Executive Officer of New Zealand’s only oat mill, Dunedin based Harraway & Sons Limited, Stuart Hammer has announced his retirement. The Company’s Chairman, Trevor Scott, said that over this period, under Stuart’s sound management and guidance, Harraways has experienced substantial growth together with manufacturing efficiencies that have resulted in the Company becoming a market leader within its product range. The Board wishes Stuart a long and happy retirement.

Mr Scott is also pleased to advise that Mr Henry Hawkins has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Henry brings a wealth of local and international experience, and knowledge of the food manufacturing sector to the Company. Harraways is fortunate to have him in this role as it embarks on its continuing journey of growth, supplying quality products to both the local and export markets.

