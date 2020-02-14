Major Upgrade Of Constellation Bus Station Begins

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Work is starting on a major upgrade to Constellation Station on Auckland’s North Shore which will see the bus station expanded and completely refitted over the next 15 months.

The station is the busiest hub of all the stations along the Northern Busway. It’s being upgraded as part of the Northern Corridor Improvements (NCI) project which, along with motorway and walking and cycling improvements, is extending the Northern Busway from Constellation Station all the way to Albany Station.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray, says the upgraded station will make it easier for people to use the busway as the city grows.

“More people are travelling for work, school and play in this area of the North Shore. The improved station will enable better journey time reliability and time savings on the extended busway, whether they’re heading to the city or going north to Albany.”

Work on the $15M project includes building a new northbound platform and a new pedestrian bridge. The bridge will span over the busway, so passengers can access both the north and southbound platforms. This is similar to the layout at Smales Farm Station. New toilets, lifts, driver facilities and a kiosk area will also be added to the fit out.

Auckland Transport Portfolio Delivery Director David Nelson says the work will take place behind barriers and has been planned so it will have minimal effect on people’s daily journeys on the bus.

“Bus timetables and routes will stay the same and we’re aiming to minimise disruption as much as we can. People will see some construction activity taking place in and around the station over the coming months.”

A contract has been awarded to local firm Brosnan Construction to complete the majority of the station work which is being overseen by the Northern Corridor Improvements Alliance. The first stage is to create a work area and start moving earth to create the new platform.

The Northern Corridor Improvements project will provide a much needed transport upgrade for the whole Albany and North Shore community. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport. It will extend the Northern Busway to Albany and deliver more than 7kms of new off-road shared paths and a wide range of local road and park connections, helping to increase accessibility to bus stations along the route.

For more information visit www.nzta.govt.nz/nci or www.facebook.com/NZTAAkl or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776. For bus information visit: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/

