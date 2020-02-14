Collision Between A Vehicle And A Child – Crash – Memorial Drive, Hamilton – Waikato
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Police were advised of a collision between a vehicle and a child at about 3pm today on Memorial Drive in Hamilton. The child was transported to Waikato Hospital for treatment. Memorial Drive is currently closed while Police complete a scene examination. …Police were advised of a collision between a vehicle and a child at about 3pm today on Memorial Drive in Hamilton.
The child was transported to Waikato Hospital for treatment.
Memorial Drive is currently closed while Police complete a scene examination.
It is expected to remain closed until about 5.30pm.
Diversions are in place.
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url