Collision Between A Vehicle And A Child – Crash – Memorial Drive, Hamilton – Waikato

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police were advised of a collision between a vehicle and a child at about 3pm today on Memorial Drive in Hamilton.

The child was transported to Waikato Hospital for treatment.

Memorial Drive is currently closed while Police complete a scene examination.

It is expected to remain closed until about 5.30pm.

Diversions are in place.

