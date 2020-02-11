NZ wine exports continue their steady growth

Press Release – NZ Wine

New Zealand wineries are continuing their steady growth on the world stage, driven largely by the famed Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. According to NZWine.com, the wine industry recorded its 24th consecutive year of export growth in 2019.

This figure puts New Zealand on track to hit a $2 billion target for 2020, driven largely by an explosion of popularity in the United States and Europe. There are about 500 wineries in New Zealand, the bulk of whom produce Marlborough Sauvignon as their primary wine.

Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc makes up about 60% of the grapes grown in New Zealand, and is a common staple on the shelves both at home and abroad. Long considered by critics to be among the best Sauvignon Blanc wines in the world, the Marlborough variety is helping to continue this steady march in growth for the country.

New Zealand wineries like Babich Wines have been producing Marlborough Sauvignon for more than 100 years. In fact, Babich’s 2019 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc recently won the New York Wine & Spirits Competition, and the Global Sauvignon Blanc Master.

It’s no surprise that wineries like Babich are seeing such growth and interest from abroad. New Zealand now exports wine to more than 90 countries worldwide. The United States alone imports more than $500 million per annum from New Zealand, and the United Kingdom follows closely behind at $433 million.

This trend is also evident among tourist who come to New Zealand. According to BeverageDaily.com, 27% of international visitors to New Zealand visit a winery during their stay.

With so many wineries, and so much interest in New Zealand’s local wineries, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if we’ve just started our 25th consecutive year of growth. That’s something to celebrate over a nice glass of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

