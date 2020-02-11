National Signs On To Spending Race

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

Responding to the announcement from National Party Transport Spokesman Chris Bishop this morning, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“It’s official: the taxpayer-funded bidding war has begun. Regardless of whether you think roading projects are good value or not, the framing of this morning’s speech should seriously concern taxpayers. Bishop is boasting that his party will spend even more than Labour, who have already promised to spend $12 billion on infrastructure.”

“The concern is that in the rush to announce larger and larger spending figures, quality of spending will be ignored, and tax relief such for struggling New Zealanders will be shelved.”

“The Taxpayers’ Union is gearing up to put lower taxes, less waste, and more transparency at the centre of this year’s election debate. We can now confirm that we will be relaunching our successful Bribe-O-Meter in the coming months, evaluating and comparing the costs of each party’s election bribes.”

