UPDATE: Serious crash in Flaxton, Waimakariri

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Mulcocks Road in Flaxton, Waimakariri.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a truck and train around 7.30am.

The cycle lane remains closed and people are advised to avoid the area.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of the crash.

