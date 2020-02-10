Serious crash – State Highway Two, Upper Hutt – Wellington
Police were alerted to the car vs motorcyclist crash between Western Hutt Road and Moonshine Hill Road at around 4:45pm.
One person is reportedly injured.
A helicopter has been dispatched.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
