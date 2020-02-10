Business Scoop
Network

Serious crash – State Highway Two, Upper Hutt – Wellington

February 10, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police were alerted to the car vs motorcyclist crash between Western Hutt Road and Moonshine Hill Road at around 4:45pm.Police were alerted to the car vs motorcyclist crash between Western Hutt Road and Moonshine Hill Road at around 4:45pm.

One person is reportedly injured.

A helicopter has been dispatched.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: