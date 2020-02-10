Serious crash in Flaxton, cycle lane closed

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Mulcocks Road in Flaxton, Waimakariri.

The crash involving a vehicle and train was reported around 7.30am.

Police are not yet in a position to confirm the nature of injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The cycle lane is currently closed and people are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

