Sean Stevens appointed CEO of VINZ

Press Release – Vehicle Inspection New Zealand

Auckland, 10 February 2020 The Directors of VINZ (Vehicle Inspection NZ Ltd) have appointed Mr. Sean Stevens to the permanent role of Chief Executive Officer at VINZ, reporting to the companys board.Auckland, 10 February 2020 – The Directors of VINZ (Vehicle Inspection NZ Ltd) have appointed Mr. Sean Stevens to the permanent role of Chief Executive Officer at VINZ, reporting to the company’s board.

As CEO, Sean will focus on continuing to grow the business in its key areas of in-service inspection testing, entry certification and innovative solutions for its customers. He is also charged with seeking out strategic partnerships and opportunities to expand VINZ while ensuring the company provides industry-leading service to its customers.

Sean has been acting in the CEO role since August 2019. Sean joined VINZ in August 2015 and was formerly GM Operations and Delivery. He has an extensive automotive industry background having held roles with Ateco and Continental Car Services before joining VINZ, initially as National Manager – Delivery.

Euan Philpot, Director VINZ says, “Sean has led VINZ’s operational delivery in a time of change and growth and we know he has the necessary skills to continue to guide the company’s growth as an Inspection Organisation.”

Gordon Shaw, Director VINZ adds, “Sean has a proven track record at VINZ and was the obvious choice for the permanent role. We expect his strengths in customer service management will contribute to stronger and deeper relationships with our customers and the wider automotive industry.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url