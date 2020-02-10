Musicians Make Sonic Stand On Parliament Steps

Press Release – Orchestra Wellington

Hundreds of musicians will perform on the steps of Parliament to voice their opposition to plans to axe Radio NZ Concert, the country’s only classical and jazz music station.

A massed choir and orchestra, conducted by Wellington’s Brent Stewart,

have chosen RNZ Concert’s 87th birthday, Monday 24th February, to

voice their support, with a performance of the classical hit Carmina

Burana.

“It has been very encouraging to see so many New Zealanders rallying

to the cause of the long established and well respected RNZ Concert

Programme,” said Rt Hon Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister and Former

Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage.

“A concert on the steps of Parliament reminds us how important the

Concert Programme is to our performing artists and composers. The

station is a significant contributor to the arts and culture in New

Zealand with high intrinsic value. It deserves to be supported.”

Brent Stewart, the music director of Wellington’s Orpheus Choir, said

the 24th of February 1933 was the day the government first set up 2YC,

the predecessor station of RNZ Concert.

“We applaud efforts to set up an intelligent youth orientated network

in New Zealand, but is really necessary to kick Beethoven off the

radio in order for it to happen?”

“It’s madness that the CEO and Board of RNZ could so flippantly take

away the beating heart of our musical infrastructure.”

“We cannot stand by and become the only developed country without a

dedicated and well presented Art Music station. It will cripple our

orchestras, bands, choirs, and future generations of musicians.”

RNZ plans to shift Concert to the lower quality AM frequency, to free

up the station’s FM network for a new youth music channel.

Orchestra Wellington’s General Manager Kirsten Mason is calling people

to join the protest at Parliament grounds.

“Orchestra Wellington is delighted to be part of the birthday

celebrations for RNZ Concert.”

“For almost nine decades this radio station has belonged to and been

loved by New Zealanders.”

“I would urge everyone who loves classical music and jazz and believe

that they have an important place in our culture to come along – come

and sing, come and play – or just come and support our radio station!”

Concert organisers Claire Cowan, composer, Brent Stewart, conductor

and Kirsten Mason, General Manager Orchestra Wellington, plan to

release more details about artists and invited guests in coming days.

Carl Orff’s choral-orchestral masterpiece Carmina Burana is a widely

popular piece which has appeared in the movies over 15 times. The

movement ‘O Fortuna’ has become a staple in popular culture, setting

the mood for dramatic situations and is highly recognisable.

The concert will begin at 4pm on Monday 24th February at Parliament.

