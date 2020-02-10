Creating A Brand’ Program Launched By Waking Giants

Press Release – Waking Giants

Fresh after the recent release of Waking Giants Developing A Strategic Plan, the business growth and development agency has released their Creating A Brand program.Fresh after the recent release of Waking Giants’ ‘Developing A Strategic Plan’, the business growth and development agency has released their ‘Creating A Brand’ program.

The ‘Creating A Brand’ program is designed to guide entrepreneurs through the process of creating a new brand, from concept and strategy through to realisation and brand guidelines.

Regarding the release of the ‘Creating A Brand’ program, Grant Difford who is CEO and Founder of Waking Giants says “When most people think of the word “brand” they immediately think “logo”. A company’s brand is so much more than just a logo, it’s more of a personality.

People don’t just purchase a particular product or service because the company has a nice logo, there’s a lot more going on psychologically, consciously and sub-consciously that influences why people buy.”

Grant continues “Positioning your brand to the right audience is an art which takes into account the type of imagery and media you associate your brand with, the tone of your messaging to your audience, and of course the offer – getting these in alignment (and of course a logo that represents all of these) is the one of the core fundamentals of good brand foundations.

The ‘Creating A Brand’ program is broken up into five key steps:

Step One: Brand Discovery

Step Two: Brand Strategy

Step Three: Identity Package

Step Four: Brand Guidelines

Step Five: Outcomes

Waking Giants are a business growth agency that attribute the successful results they’ve achieved for their clients to focussing on three core pillars of business growth which are Leadership, Strategy and Brand Strategy.

For more information on Waking Giants and their services visit: https://waking-giants.com/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url