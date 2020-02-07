Real Journeys set to resume Milford Sound cruises

Press Release – Real Journeys

Real Journeys is set to resume its Milford Sound cruises on Monday and increase its customer capacity in Doubtful Sound.

Real Journeys General Manager Paul Norris says as soon as customers were transferred out of Milford Sound on Wednesday 5 February, the Milford Wanderer set sail for Doubtful Sound to add extra day and overnight cruises to the schedule.

“In response to the Milford Sound situation, we are now operating a new Inner Fiord cruise and an additional overnight cruise in Doubtful Sound. The Inner Fiord Cruise is approximately 2 hours long and explores the inner waterways of this isolated fiord, while our Wilderness Cruise is 2 hours and 45 minutes long and meets the Tasman Sea.”

Norris says the Doubtful Sound overnight cruise on the Fiordland Navigator is often sold out at this time of year, so being able to offer the extra capacity of the smaller Milford Wanderer vessel in Doubtful Sound is a positive outcome in what has been a challenging situation.

“However, our team in Milford Sound is also busy as we prepare to start operating again. The Milford Sound airstrip has re-opened, and at this stage, we expect to be operating our Milford Sound cruises from Monday 10th February, weather permitting. As Milford Road will still be closed, these cruises will be for Fly-Cruise-Fly customers only at this stage.”

Real Journeys has been quick to adapt its operations to ensure the company has more capacity and capability to look after its visitors wherever it can.

“This has seen some of our Milford Sound team redeployed to our Manapouri and Doubtful Sound operations to help manage the extra demand, while others have been redeployed to our busy Walter Peak High Country Farm operation in Queenstown,” says Norris.

To book the new Doubtful Sound Inner Fiord Cruise, Wilderness Cruise or Overnight Cruise please call the Real Journeys Contact Centre on 0800 65 65 01 or contact@realjourneys.co.nz.

