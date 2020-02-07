Press Release – Krunal Patel

As businesses are expanding, it requires looking at a management team in order to achieve long-term goals. They may need a couple of supervisors or managers in productions or warehouses as they plan an expansion.Internal promotions: A boon for business, yet difficult in practice

There are always pros and cons to any business decision, and they choose whatever is best for business. Here are some notable benefits to hiring internally.

Long-term loyal employees: When employees notice and understand that the company has good policies to promote internally, they work harder to shine and do not try to switch the work place for career growth. Employees are aware of the working environment and enjoy staying within the business for a long term if business allows them to grow within.

Training is always easy at both stages: When you promote a technical person internally to a supervisor role, he has to learn only leadership skills. What it means, that the company has to hire a new technical person, who will come from a technical background and will only require minor training about your company.

Learning is always faster at both stages: As discussed above, training a new technical recruit can be done by promoting employee, which will be easier because he has a hand on experience. In addition, training a new people is much faster at entry-level positions.

Company saves money: Recruiting new person is always big task for right fit for culture, right educational back ground and experience. You will need to pay for recruiters. Your management will be involved in hiring process which will use valuable time of your management team. You are unsure about the commitment of new recruit, he/she might leave job in few months and you will be left stranded. Hiring from within may provide easy transitions with no ongoing business disturbance and in affordable budget.

Productively and process flow: A person newly promoted is familiar with the company and work culture that he/she can take over a new role quickly and your business will advance faster. He/she will work hard and will take the extra miles to prove him/herself in new role.

In summary, just because the company do not see any internal person with suitable skills or knowledge, which does not mean that, they should overlook internal promotion. Internal evaluation and determination of right person will be always in favor of business growth. Any organization can secure knowledge and talent within the business for long term growth if they invest in loyal employees.

Apart from this, there are important steps to take care before hiring internally, so that company can make the most from internal hires.

1. There should be proper training in place for the promoted employee and entry level hires.

2. If there are many candidates for the same role, work and arrange personal interviews. Identify who has suitable knowledge and skills and promote right person who can take over that position and right fit for the role.

3. Discuss in management team about choice of that person and it fits the bill.

4. Prepare the person for new role before promoting. Make clear job description for the position and discuss.

