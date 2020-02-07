Business Scoop
Door opened for bed tax revenue grab

"The High Court's decision in favour of Auckland's bed tax will embolden other councils to board the gravy train," says New Zealand Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke.

“A bed tax is frankly a clumsy way for local councils to hide rate hikes in ‘targeted’ levies. In Auckland, it’s a sad legacy of Phil Goff’s failure to cut council costs as promised.”

“The idea that the tax is needed to recoup tourism costs is a red herring. The benefits of tourism are spread across all sectors. Why dump all the costs on accommodation providers and their customers?”

