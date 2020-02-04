Avaya and RingCentral Introduce Avaya Cloud Office

Press Release – Avaya

Avaya ENGAGE 2020 – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions, today introduced Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral®. Together, Avaya and RingCentral are redefining business communications by offering a solution delivering a seamless communication and collaboration through multiple channels.

The unified communications offering is based on the recent strategic partnership with RingCentral announced in October 2019. Being previewed at the annual Avaya ENGAGE user conference this week, Avaya Cloud Office combines RingCentral’s industry-leading unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform with Avaya phones, services and migration capabilities to create a highly differentiated solution backed by communications experts that delivers cloud services with extensive communication and collaboration capabilities for businesses of all sizes. Avaya Cloud Office will be generally available for customers and partners this Autumn (southern hemisphere).

Avaya Cloud Office enables users to realize how easy it is to communicate using an all-in-one solution that delivers calling, team messaging, video conferencing, file sharing and collaboration. Regardless of your workforce location, the types of devices they use, or what environments and applications they work with, Avaya Cloud Office works seamlessly. Avaya predicts that this solution will be the answer to growing demand for an evolving unified communications environment that captures cloud innovation while leveraging existing investments. Built on RingCentral’s open platform with over 200 pre-built business solution integrations, users can keep the tools they love and will be able to integrate them with Avaya Cloud Office. Overall, this allows users to benefit from Avaya enterprise-grade features and services with the ease and speed of the leading cloud unified communications platform to meet their unique requirements and budget.

“With Avaya Cloud Office, users can transform business communications and collaboration via the cloud at a pace that is right for them, simplify communications, easily scale as needed, and receive industry-leading security and support from a trusted partner,” said Dennis Kozak, SVP Business Transformation, Avaya. “At our Avaya ENGAGE 2020 user conference, we are excited to demonstrate Avaya Cloud Office to attendees. In addition, we are planning to train and certify partners and agents to be able to sell this solution so that it can reach customers as quickly as possible.”

“By bringing RingCentral’s industry-leading unified communications platform together with Avaya, our aim is to help businesses empower employees to communicate, collaborate, and work better together and best serve their customers and partners,” said Anand Eswaran, President and COO, RingCentral. “We look forward to the ongoing collaboration with Avaya that will continue to enhance and strengthen our partnership and bring industry-leading solutions to customers.”

With Avaya Cloud Office, users get:

The most requested functionality and the most advanced features in the market, such as Video, Chat, Collaboration, along with Calling and more – for organizations of any size

200+ ready-to-use integrations with business cloud apps, including Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Zendesk and Google G-Suite

Leading security and reliability features to keep business secure and operational, while also providing compliance for cloud providers

Compatibility with the Avaya phones and devices, including: J139, J169 and J179 Series phones, with additional devices to be added

Service and support managed by Avaya’s highly respected customer success team

“We are excited about the new partnership between Avaya and RingCentral, and we are looking forward to bringing Avaya Cloud Office to market,” said Jeff Gardner, CEO of Carousel, a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider, and a key Avaya partner. “The initial feedback we are hearing from our customers is very positive, and we have every expectation that they will embrace this new cloud offer as they seek communication solutions that more effectively address their evolving business needs.”

Avaya Cloud Office adds UCaaS solutions to the company’s industry-leading portfolio, which includes a full suite of communications software and hardware solutions to a global customer base that includes more than 100,000 customers, over 100 million UC seats and 5 million Contact Center users in over 180 countries.

“Businesses currently using premise-based or cloud solutions now have a new, compelling public cloud option available to them with Avaya Cloud Office, providing integrated and intuitive unified communications and collaboration,” said Elka Popova, Vice President of Connected Work research, Frost & Sullivan. “Avaya customers now have a smoother, more cost-effective migration path to a public cloud solution that makes it easier to realize enhanced workforce productivity and business agility.”

Avaya Cloud Office, and more innovations in communications and collaboration, will be featured at Avaya ENGAGE 2020, taking place in Phoenix, AZ from February 2nd to 5th. Expected to attract 3,000 attendees, Avaya ENGAGE is the annual conference for the world’s largest community of contact center and unified communications users, co-sponsored by IAUG, the International Avaya Users Group.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at https://www.avaya.com © 2020 Avaya Holdings Corp. All rights reserved. Avaya and the Avaya logo are trademarks of Avaya Holdings Corp.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect from any location, on any device, and via any mode. RingCentral provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world. © 2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

