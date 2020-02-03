MITO Launches Electric Vehicle Micro-Credential

Press Release – MITO

MITO, the industry training organisation for the New Zealand automotive industry, has released a Working Safely with Electric Vehicles Micro-credential (Level 4) programme which provides the practical skills and knowledge to work safely and effectively …3 FEBRUARY 2020

MITO, the industry training organisation for the New Zealand automotive industry, has released a Working Safely with Electric Vehicles Micro-credential (Level 4) programme which provides the practical skills and knowledge to work safely and effectively on or around hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles or machines.

“With increasing numbers of electric vehicles (EVs) on New Zealand roads, it is vitally important that those working with them have a fundamental understanding of an EV’s high voltage systems in order to mitigate the risk of severe electric shock and to ensure they are able to remain safe in their work,” says MITO Chief Executive Janet Lane.

“After the release of MITO’s New Zealand Certificate in Electric Vehicle Automotive Engineering (Level 5) programme in early 2019, we’re pleased to be able to provide an introductory programme available to all those employed in the automotive industry – not just qualified technicians.”

“This micro-credential will be of particular benefit to employers given the accessibility of the programme to those employees who may not carry out service, diagnosis and repair work on EVs, but may still work on them in other capacities such as accident and collision repair, grooming work, or wheel alignment.”

Smaller than a qualification, micro-credentials certify achievement of a specific set of skills and knowledge and are approved by NZQA. This micro-credential programme includes a mix of practical training and assessment to ensure learners gain safety-critical hands-on experience. This is completed at either a half-day workshop, or through an employer should they have the required training capacity.

The programme also includes eLearning, allowing learners to complete theory elements at their own pace. They will have access to videos, learning activities and course assessments, which can be easily accessed at any time and from any device – mobile phone, tablet or PC.

The Level 4 micro-credential is expected to take two months to complete.

To enrol in MITO’s Working Safely with Electric Vehicles Micro-credential (Level 4) programme visit mito.nz/evmicro.

0800 88 21 21 | info@mito.org.nz | mito.nz

ENDS

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url