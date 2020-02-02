Auckland Airport response to border closure

Press Release – Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport has been advised by the New Zealand Government of immigration entry restrictions for visitors who are travelling from or via mainland China after 2 February 2020 (NZ time).

Passengers planning to travel to China or via China to other destinations globally are asked to contact their airline or travel agent regarding the status of their flight before coming to Auckland Airport, in case of any flight schedule changes.

The government advisory includes the following measures:

Those who have been in or transited through mainland China after 2 February 2020 will be refused entry to New Zealand.

Any foreign travellers in transit to New Zealand on 2 February 2020 will be subject to enhanced screening on arrival but, pending clearance, will be granted entry to New Zealand.

New Zealand citizens or permanent residents (and their immediate family) are exempt but will required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival back in the country.

The restrictions will stay in place for up to 14 days and will be reviewed every 48 hours.

Auckland Airport is the main entry and exit point for travel between New Zealand and China. Currently around 45 flights arrive from mainland China each week out of a total of 554 weekly international arrivals at Auckland Airport. There are six airlines operating routes to five cities in mainland China. Direct flights between Auckland and mainland China account for 8% of total international seat capacity at Auckland Airport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has also raised its travel advice to New Zealanders for mainland China to “Do not travel”, the highest level.



Key contacts:

New Zealand Government travel advice: https://www.safetravel.govt.nz/news/novel-coronavirus-china-2019-ncov

Foreign embassies and consulates in New Zealand: https://www.mfat.govt.nz/en/embassies/

Airlines using Auckland Airport: https://www.aucklandairport.co.nz/flights/airlines-contacts

KEY INFORMATION

How many flights land at Auckland Airport from mainland China?

Auckland Airport currently has around 45 inbound and 45 outbound flights between China and New Zealand, excluding Hong Kong, every week.

Which airlines fly between Auckland Airport and mainland China?

Six airlines fly between Auckland Airport and five cities in mainland China.

China Southern flies to Guangzhou (averaging 14 flights a week for January 2020); Sichuan Airlines to Chengdu (three flights); Air China to Beijing (seven flights); Air New Zealand (seven flights) and China Eastern (nine flights) to Shanghai; and Hainan Airlines to Hainan (three flights).

What will happen to Chinese visitors who are already in New Zealand or travellers who are booked to travel via Chinese airports to other destinations?

The restrictions don’t apply to flights or travellers leaving New Zealand for China, but there may be flight schedule changes.

What about New Zealanders planning to travel to mainland China?

If you are planning to travel to mainland China please check the Safetravel website, your travel agent or airline for the latest information on travel impacts.

On 2 February the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade raised its travel advice to New Zealanders for all of mainland China to “Do not travel”, the highest level.

Is there any impact to people travelling to other countries?

This change only affects travellers arriving in New Zealand on flights from or via mainland China. However, restrictions affecting travel from or via China are already in place in other countries so may impact onward travel from New Zealand.

As at 2 February (10am NZ time), countries that have announced border restrictions for foreign nationals include:

• Australia

• Afghanistan

• Japan

• Mongolia

• Nepal

• North Korea (DPRK)

• Pakistan

• Russia

• Singapore

• USA

Will it make the airport busy?

Because of the introduction of new travel restrictions, all passengers departing New Zealand on international flights should allow additional time to complete check-in. Due to enhanced screening it may take longer for arriving passengers to clear border formalities.

We ask travellers for their patience and understanding during this busy period.

