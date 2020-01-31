Shell and TransDiesel to Partner in NZ

Press Release – TransDiesel

Kiwi owned company TransDiesel is now the official distributor of Shell motor oils and lubricants in New Zealand. Under the partnership agreement, announced in early January, TransDiesel will manage distribution of Shell’s complete range of products across the consumer, transport, industrial, agricultural and marine sectors in New Zealand.

The partnership is seen as a progressive move for both parties. Shell is the world’s number one global lubricant supplier and invests more than $1 billion in research and development every year. They lead the way in developing new energy products and technologies, from biofuels and liquefied natural gas, to more efficient fuels and lubricants and they are acknowledged as being at the forefront of innovation. Recent advancements include Shells’ PurePlus range, the world’s first Gas-to-Liquid lubricant, which is a landmark innovation with increased performance and environmental benefits.

TransDiesel is renowned for their sales and service and operations throughout New Zealand and is the market leader in sales of construction machinery, owning both the Volvo and Yanmar NZ franchises among others.

“TransDiesel is a well-established 100% New Zealand owned business with a commitment to ensuring the brands they represent are global industry leaders in their respective fields. The company has experienced a sustained period of growth and success and this latest partnership with Shell is further testament to key international brands trust in TransDiesel being the best sales and service organisation to represent them in NZ.” said COO Paul Harris.

TransDiesel will commence product distribution on 1 March 2020.

