Press Release – NZTA

31 January 2020 Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Traffic Bulletin: Sir Elton John Concert Dunedin and many more activities coming for Otago and Southland highways Waitangi week31 January 2020

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Traffic Bulletin: Sir Elton John Concert Dunedin and many more activities coming for Otago and Southland highways Waitangi week

Elton John 4 February

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency predicts that Sir Elton John’s piano-playing prowess will produce plenty of plans for travel in and out of Dunedin early next week.

Sir Elton will be playing at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium Tuesday night, 4 February 2020.

While Daniel may be travelling on a plane to the concert, there will be many others seeing the red tail lights heading to and from Dunedin from all around the South Island, says Transport Agency Journey Manager Peter Brown.

“And maybe even an old gold Chevy making the trip. Levon time and arrive safely is our advice.”

When are you gonna come down? When are you going to land?

“The Transport Agency thinks most of the travel will be on Tuesday afternoon, 4 February, and Wednesday morning, 5 February, but the many activities on in Dunedin and further south Waitangi week could see higher volumes of traffic right throughout the week,” says Mr Brown.

• Waitangi Day commemorations in Ōtākou are at 45 Tamatea Road, Portobello, Ōtākou peninsula, 10 am to 3 pm Thursday, 6 February. https://ngaitahu.iwi.nz/event/ngai-tahu-treaty-festival-2/ or http://www.otakourunaka.co.nz/new-events-1/2020/2/6/tiriti-o-waitangi-festival-feb-6th-2020

• As well as Sir Elton’s concert, the Masters Games https://www.nzmg.com/about-the-games-dunedin/ are also on that week.

• The Burt Munro Challenge Rally is in Otatara, Oreti Park, Southland, 5-9 February. People need to keep a special eye out for motorcyclists during the week, says Mr Brown. https://www.burtmunrochallenge.co.nz/rally

The Transport Agency and emergency services are hoping for a crash-free, safe week for all road users. “Take regular rests, and if the rain sets in, be sure to drive to the conditions. We want everyone to be agreeing that “I never knew me a better time, and I guess I never will,” says Mr Brown.

Note following week: Queen and Adam Lambert’s Rhapsody Tour is playing at Forsyth Barr Stadium Monday, 10 February. https://www.ticketmaster.co.nz/queen-adam-lambert-forsyth-barr-stadium-dunedin-tickets/venueartist/295389/1971833

ends

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url