Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police received a report of a truck rolling close to a bridge around 6.30am.Customhouse Street, Awapuni, is blocked following a crash.

Police received a report of a truck rolling close to a bridge around 6.30am.

No injuries have been reported.

The road is expected to be blocked for some time and motorists should avoid the area if possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url