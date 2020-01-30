Business Scoop
Road reopens after crash in Queenstown

January 30, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Earlier it was believed one person had sustained critical injuries, it’s now been downgraded to moderate.The Glenorchy-Queenstown road has now reopened following a crash earlier this evening.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash that occured shortly after 3pm.

