Road reopens after crash in Queenstown

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Earlier it was believed one person had sustained critical injuries, it’s now been downgraded to moderate.The Glenorchy-Queenstown road has now reopened following a crash earlier this evening.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash that occured shortly after 3pm.

Earlier it was believed one person had sustained critical injuries, it’s now been downgraded to moderate.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url