Police are responding to a crash in Rolleston

Police and emergency services are responding to a two vehicle crash on the intersection of Walkers Road and Two Chain Road in Rolleston.

Police were notified of the crash at 4:29 pm.

The injury status of those involved is not known at this stage.

There will be diversions in place on Two Chain Road and Walkers Road, police ask that motorists avoid the area.

