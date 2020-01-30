Fulton Hogan and HEB awarded roading maintenance contract

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

Council has awarded a seven-year road maintenance and renewal contract jointly to Fulton Hogan and HEB.

The Network Outcomes Contract covers all maintenance and renewal works on local roads in Marlborough,

Assets and Services Manager Richard Coningham says there’ll be more inspections and a greater emphasis on fixing potholes and clearing water channels and culverts.

“There will also be increased CBD street cleaning and unsealed road and motorcycle route maintenance.

“Greater emphasis will also be placed on maintaining Marlborough Sounds’ roads.”

Council invests over $12 million each year in roading maintenance and renewal projects around the Marlborough region. As the owner of the local roading network, Council is responsible for maintaining 242km of footpaths, 917km of sealed roads, 630km of unsealed roads and 367 bridges.

“We’ve worked with Marlborough Roads to ensure we are getting good value from this contract – we’ve kept any cost increases to a minimum,” Richard said.

The contract starts on 1 April 2020.

