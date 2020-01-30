Press Release – Coca Cola

Auckland, 30 January 2020: Coca-Cola New Zealand has announced an ambitious 2025 goal to reduce sugar across its portfolio of drinks by 20 per cent[1].

Coca-Cola New Zealand announces 20% sugar reduction goal across its portfolio by 2025

Auckland, 30 January 2020: Coca-Cola New Zealand has announced an ambitious 2025 goal to reduce sugar across its portfolio of drinks by 20 per cent[1].

This commitment builds upon the company’s ongoing work to reduce sugar in existing drinks, develop new no and low sugar options, provide smaller pack sizes and dedicate significant marketing efforts to promote no and low sugar alternatives.

Richard Schlasberg, General Manager Coca-Cola Oceania, says the company is serious about taking a leadership position when it comes to providing choice and reducing the sugar Kiwis consume from beverages.

“Over half our growth has been in low and no sugar drinks in the past two years and we now sell more Coca-Cola drinks without sugar in supermarkets than Coca-Cola Classic. In addition, bottled water sales have increased 9% and still water sales 13% in the past two years,” he says.

Since 2017, Coca-Cola New Zealand has introduced a range of no and reduced sugar products including Powerade Active Water, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Keri 50% Less Sugar Fruit Drink, limited-edition Coca-Cola Peach No Sugar, Deep Spring Light and new 250mL cans for Kiwi Blue sparkling flavoured waters.

“In 2020 we’re planning to reduce the sugar in more of our key products as well as continue to introduce new reduced and no sugar drinks. We also continue to support and promote small packs (300mL or under) and are absolutely committed to ensuring our communications are responsible and appropriate for every space and place – ensuring those under 14 are not directly targeted by our advertising or promotions,” he says.

Bruce Sherman, chair of the New Zealand Beverage Council, says it applauds Coca-Cola New Zealand for taking this important step towards further reducing sugar in its drinks.

“We recently had the Minister of Health respond to the Food Industry Taskforce recommendations about the measures manufacturers will take, and are already taking, towards encouraging healthy lifestyles. The sugar reduction steps taken by Coca-Cola New Zealand demonstrates the beverage industry is already making strong progress in this area,” Sherman says.

[1] Based on volume weighted average sugar content (g per 100mL). Reduction from 2016 to 2025. Coca-Cola Oceania (CCO) and Coca-Cola Amatil NZ Beverages (CCANZ) portfolio: Carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, fruit juice, iced tea, water and flavoured waters, sports, energy drinks and flavoured milks.

– ENDS –

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url