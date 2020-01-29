Train Passengers Big Winners With Govt Investment

Press Release – Public Transport Users Association

The Public Transport Users Association (PTUA) congratulates the Labour-NZ First coalition government for the record spending on commuter train infrastructure.

29 January 2020, 12:45

Jon Reeves, National Coordinator said, “Auckland and Wellington commuters will benefit from upgrades in tracks, pinch points at key junctions and refurbished carriages for the Capital Connection”.

New stations at Drury East and West will enable commuters to leave their cars out of the city and catch convenient electric trains. The extension of electrification from Papakura to Pukekohe will allow for seamless passenger journeys to Auckland’s CBD. This will remove the transfer required at present.

The Auckland railway system serves a wide area of South, Central and West Auckland. The PTUA recommends combining that reach with the significant investment in the CRL the government must complete the network with a modern direct railway to Auckland airport, not force passengers to transfer to shuttle buses at Puhinui station.

We would also like to see the small investment required to extend commuter trains further west to Huapai and Kumeu. Stations are built and lying idle at Huapai and Waitakere and passengers are waiting! “All that is missing is government support to fund the Huapai trains” Reeves added.

