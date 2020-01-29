Taupo Police urge people to be vigilant and safe on the road

Press Release – New Zealand Police

It has been a tragic start to the year with three fatal crashes over three days across Taupo and south Waikato.

These recent deaths come on the back of a horrific 2019 on Taupo and south Waikato roads, where 33 people lost their lives.

2020 has now started with three tragic and avoidable deaths.

Investigations into the cause of the crashes are still in their early stages.

Summer months provide unique challenges on our roads, from the increased number of people using them while holidaying, to heat reducing the grip on the surface, light showers bringing oils to the surface and making them slippery, through to loose metal from numerous roadworks sites around the district.

We encourage everyone to take their time and to drive to the conditions.

Too many people have lost family members and loved ones already.

Police ask all drivers to take care and be patient and courteous to other road users.

