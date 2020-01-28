Hopportunity is knocking…

Press Release – New World

Entries now open for 2020 New World Beer & Cider Awards

The New World Beer & Cider Awards are back, offering brewers and cidermakers the chance to get the new decade off to a roaring start.

The competition is unique in bringing together the rigours of professional judging with a retail opportunity to deliver measurable sales and a major boost to brand awareness for Top 30 winners – on top of the usual bragging rights, of course!

Out of hundreds of anticipated entries, the Top 30 ranked beers and ciders will be rewarded with prime shelf space in 138 New World supermarkets across New Zealand and backed with a high concentration of promotional support.

The next 70 highest-ranked beers and ciders will be Highly Commended and, alongside the Top 30, will be celebrated on the New World website in a Top 100 list of the best brews in the country.

Returning Chair of Judges, beer writer and author Michael Donaldson says the New World Beer & Cider Awards present an unmatched opportunity in the New Zealand market for beer and cidermakers, as well as shoppers.

“New Zealand’s brewing industry is fast becoming one of the very best in the world, but there are challenges to being surrounded by such a wide range of great-drinking beers and ciders – like where to start!

“The New World Beer & Cider Awards Top 30 gives shoppers an easy and exciting list to explore. It helps shoppers – from novice to enthusiast, easily and confidently try different brands, styles and trends.

“Naturally, many well-known and loved brands from here and overseas make this list each year; and the New World Beer & Cider Awards are well known for having a hand in discovering new brands and boosting them to nationwide awareness.”

He says for the 200-plus brewing companies in New Zealand – more per capita than any other country in the world and still rising – a win in these awards can help a beer or cider brand stand out from the crowd.

George Duncan, Head Brewer and owner of Duncan’s Brewing Company, knows what a New World Beer & Cider Awards win can do for an up-and-coming brewery. His Duncan’s Pale Ale – based on one of the company’s first commercial recipes, earned a Top 30 spot in 2019 when the business was just a few years young.

“The brewery was really humming from this win and, on top of our usual volumes, we upscaled production by more than 4000 litres to meet demand.”

For the small family-run business, it was also a chance to position Duncan’s for further long-term growth with the support of new fans and increasing distribution opportunities.

“Having the spotlight on our winning beer in-store helped put Duncan’s on the radar with countless supermarket shoppers and opened the door to having a wider range of our beers stocked in New World stores all over the country.”

The New World Beer & Cider Awards are open to breweries and cideries of all shapes and sizes, from around New Zealand and internationally. Entrants do not need to be an existing New World or Foodstuffs supplier to put their best brews forward for judging and new entrants are actively encouraged.

A key requirement is the ability to supply enough stock for thirsty shoppers across New World stores, so there are critical minimum stock requirements set for each class.

Entries close on Friday 14 February 2020.

An independent judging panel, comprising 24 experts from across the industry, and eight associate judges-in-training, will put their palates to the test over two days of intense judging in Wellington in March. Each entry will be judged blind and assessed on its merits using a collaborative approach based on technical excellence, balance and, most importantly, drinkability.

All entry details can be found at newworld.co.nz/nwbca.

The Top 100 results will be released later in 2020.

