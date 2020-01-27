Business Scoop
Serious crash, Kaihere

January 27, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Kaihere Road, Kaihere. Police were called about 4.35pm. Initial indications are there may be serious injuries. The road is closed, with diversions in place. Motorists …Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Kaihere Road, Kaihere.

Police were called about 4.35pm.

Initial indications are there may be serious injuries.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

