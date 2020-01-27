Household labour force survey population reweight

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Household labour force survey reweight, September 2013–September 2019 quarters outlines the effect of subnational population estimate revisions on the Household labour force survey (HLFS) for the September 2013–September 2019 quarters.

This is the second of four revisions designed to incorporate 2018 Census data and Stats NZ’s new outcomes-based migration measure data.

