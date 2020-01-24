Two-vehicle crash blocks Georges Road – Serious crash

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of St Georges Road and Hassall Lane in Karamu.Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of St Georges Road and Hassall Lane in Karamu.

The crash occurred shortly before 4pm.

One person has been critically injured.

St Georges Road is blocked and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

